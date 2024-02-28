1/2 Real 1784 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1784 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1412 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 2, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (10) F (1)