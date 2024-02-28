Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1784 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1784 M JD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1784 M JD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1784 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1412 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 2, 2021.

Spain 1/2 Real 1784 M JD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1784 M JD at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1784 M JD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1784 M JD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1784 M JD at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1784 M JD at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
