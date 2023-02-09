1/2 Real 1783 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1783 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73030 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 200. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

