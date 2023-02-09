Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1783 M JD (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1783 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73030 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 200. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search