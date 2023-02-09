1/2 Real 1782 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1782 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition XF (2) VF (4) F (1)