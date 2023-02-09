Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1782 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1782 M JD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1782 M JD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1782 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • ibercoin (2)
Spain 1/2 Real 1782 M JD at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1782 M JD at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1782 M JD at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1782 M JD at auction ibercoin - December 12, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

