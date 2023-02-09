Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1782 M JD (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1782 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- ibercoin (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search