1/2 Real 1781 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1781 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition VF (9)