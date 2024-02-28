Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1777 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1777 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1777 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1777 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Spain 1/2 Real 1777 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1777 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1777 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1777 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1777 M PJ at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1777 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1777 M PJ at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1777 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - September 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

