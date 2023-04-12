Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1775 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1775 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3428 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search