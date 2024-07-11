Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1770 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1770 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1770 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0435 oz) 1,3545 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1770 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 27, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 S CF at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 S CF at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 S CF at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

