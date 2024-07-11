Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1770 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0435 oz) 1,3545 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1770 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 27, 2024.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
