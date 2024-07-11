1/2 Real 1770 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1770 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 536 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 27, 2024.

Сondition XF (2) VF (10)