1/2 Real 1762 S VC (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1762 with mark S VC. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition VF (5)