Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1762 S VC (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0435 oz) 1,3545 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1762 with mark S VC. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search