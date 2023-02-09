Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1762 S VC (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1762 S VC - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1762 S VC - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0435 oz) 1,3545 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1762 with mark S VC. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1762 S VC at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1762 S VC at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1762 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1762 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1762 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

