Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1770 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1770 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1770 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0435 oz) 1,3545 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1770 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3406 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 M PJ at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1770 M PJ at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

