1/2 Real 1770 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1770 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3406 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition VF (8) F (1)