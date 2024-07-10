1/2 Real 1769 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1769 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition VF (11) F (1)