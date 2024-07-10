Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1769 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0435 oz) 1,3545 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1769
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1769 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search