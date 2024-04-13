Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1764 M JP (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0435 oz) 1,3545 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1764
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1764 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32895 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
