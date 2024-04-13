1/2 Real 1764 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1764 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32895 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (7) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)