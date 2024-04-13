Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1764 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1764 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1764 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0435 oz) 1,3545 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1764 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32895 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Spain 1/2 Real 1764 M JP at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Spain 1/2 Real 1764 M JP at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1764 M JP at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1764 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1764 M JP at auction Silicua Coins - December 4, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1764 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1764 M JP at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1764 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1764 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
