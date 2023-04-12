Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1761 M JP (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0435 oz) 1,3545 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1761 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
