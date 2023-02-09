1/2 Real 1760 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1760 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2549 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 53. Bidding took place October 29, 2012.

Сondition VF (4) F (2)