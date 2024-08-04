Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1787 S CM (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1787 S CM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1787 S CM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1787 with mark S CM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (8)
  • Aureo & Calicó (49)
  • Cayón (30)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • CNG (5)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (21)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jesús Vico (6)
  • Künker (6)
  • Leu (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (22)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2010 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction CNG - January 10, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Cayón - June 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

