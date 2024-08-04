Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1787 S CM (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1787 with mark S CM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (8)
- Aureo & Calicó (49)
- Cayón (30)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CNG (5)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (15)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (21)
- ibercoin (4)
- Jesús Vico (6)
- Künker (6)
- Leu (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (22)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (9)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (2)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search