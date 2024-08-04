Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1786 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1786 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1786 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1786 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34387 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (30)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (17)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (14)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sedwick (4)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (15)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Heritage - November 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 S C at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

