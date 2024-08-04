8 Escudos 1786 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1786 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34387 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

