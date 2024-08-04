Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1786 S C (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1786 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34387 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
