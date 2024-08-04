8 Escudos 1784 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1784 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1182 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)