Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1784 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1784 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1784 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1784 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1182 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Spain 8 Escudos 1784 S C at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4287 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1784 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4400 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1784 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1784 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1784 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1784 S C at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

