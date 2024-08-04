Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1784 S C (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1784 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1182 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4287 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4400 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
