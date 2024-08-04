8 Escudos 1775 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1775 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4187 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,900. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.

