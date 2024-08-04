Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1775 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1775 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4187 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,900. Bidding took place January 31, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (19)
- Cayón (6)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (4)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2893 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3437 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search