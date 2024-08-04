8 Escudos 1762 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1762 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3110 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)