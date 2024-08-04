Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1762 S JV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1762 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3110 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
42909 $
Price in auction currency 40000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
46620 $
Price in auction currency 40000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
