Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1762 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1762 S JV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1762 S JV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1762 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3110 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2012.

Spain 8 Escudos 1762 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
42909 $
Price in auction currency 40000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1762 S JV at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
46620 $
Price in auction currency 40000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1762 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1762 S JV at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1762 S JV at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

