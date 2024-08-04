Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1788 with mark M M. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2099 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2715 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2060 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
