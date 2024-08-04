Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1788 M M - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1788 M M - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1788 with mark M M. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2099 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Cayón (10)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (7)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (2)
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2715 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2060 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Roma Numismatics - April 16, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Roma Numismatics - December 19, 2019
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date December 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1788 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search