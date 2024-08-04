8 Escudos 1786 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1786 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,600. Bidding took place September 21, 2011.

