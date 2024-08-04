Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1786 M DV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1786 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,600. Bidding took place September 21, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (24)
- Cayón (12)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (5)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1877 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4291 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search