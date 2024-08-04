Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1786 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1786 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1786 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1786 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,600. Bidding took place September 21, 2011.

Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1877 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4291 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
