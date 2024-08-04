Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1784 M JD (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1784 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
17131 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
8037 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
