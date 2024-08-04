Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1783 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1783 M JD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1783 M JD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1783 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1102 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place November 1, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3418 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1823 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Auction World - April 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Jesús Vico - November 5, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

