Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1783 M JD (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1783 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1102 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place November 1, 2019.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3418 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1823 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
