Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1777 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1777 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31203 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,900. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1764 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1792 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
