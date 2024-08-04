Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1777 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1777 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31203 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,900. Bidding took place January 6, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (40)
  • Cayón (14)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1764 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1792 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Silicua Coins - January 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Warin Global Investments - September 6, 2020
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 6, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

