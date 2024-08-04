Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1760 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1760 M JP - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1760 M JP - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1760 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Spain 8 Escudos 1760 M JP at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
128204 $
Price in auction currency 110000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1760 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
151842 $
Price in auction currency 110000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1760 M JP at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price

