8 Escudos 1760 M JP (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1760 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
