Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1788 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1788 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1788 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
992 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
781 $
Price in auction currency 8500 NOK
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1788 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search