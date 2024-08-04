4 Escudos 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1788 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

