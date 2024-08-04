Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1788 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
781 $
Price in auction currency 8500 NOK
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
