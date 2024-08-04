Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1787 S CM (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1787 S CM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1787 S CM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1787 with mark S CM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (33)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Heritage (8)
  • HERVERA (18)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (19)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1862 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 21, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Heritage - April 14, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Silicua Coins - January 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Aurea - March 25, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1787 S CM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1787 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search