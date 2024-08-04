Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1787 S CM (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1787 with mark S CM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1862 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
