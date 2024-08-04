4 Escudos 1787 S CM (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1787 with mark S CM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (25) VF (75) F (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (33)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (11)

Heritage (8)

HERVERA (18)

ibercoin (2)

iNumis (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Nomisma (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Sedwick (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (19)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

UBS (2)

Warin Global Investments (1)