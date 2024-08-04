Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1786 S C (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1786 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- ibercoin (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
857 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
771 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
