Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1785 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1785 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1785 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1785 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place August 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • UBS (2)
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 S C at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1093 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 S C at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 S C at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 S C at auction Auctiones - March 18, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 S C at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 S C at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 S C at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 S C at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 S C at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 S C at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 S C at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 S C at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 S C at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 S C at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 S C at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 S C at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1785 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search