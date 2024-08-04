Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1785 S C (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1785 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place August 27, 2021.
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1093 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
