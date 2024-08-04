4 Escudos 1785 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1785 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place August 27, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (13)