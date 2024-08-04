Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1784 S V (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1784 with mark S V. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 4,250. Bidding took place October 15, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
912 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4028 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
