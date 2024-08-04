4 Escudos 1784 S V (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1784 with mark S V. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 4,250. Bidding took place October 15, 2015.

Сondition XF (7) VF (5)