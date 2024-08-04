Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1784 S V (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1784 S V - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1784 S V - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1784 with mark S V. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 4,250. Bidding took place October 15, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Spain 4 Escudos 1784 S V at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
912 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1784 S V at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4028 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1784 S V at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1784 S V at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1784 S V at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1784 S V at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1784 S V at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1784 S V at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1784 S V at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1784 S V at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1784 S V at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1784 S V at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1784 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search