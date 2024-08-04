Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1784 S C (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1784 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2848 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
926 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
