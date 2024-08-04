Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1781 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1781 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
986 $
Price in auction currency 920 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
