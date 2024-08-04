Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1781 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1781 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1781 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1781 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1781 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
986 $
Price in auction currency 920 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1781 S CF at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Spain 4 Escudos 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1781 S CF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1781 S CF at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 26, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1781 S CF at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1781 S CF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1781 S CF at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1781 S CF at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

