4 Escudos 1775 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1775 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3019 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,250. Bidding took place October 16, 2013.

