Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1775 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1775 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3019 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,250. Bidding took place October 16, 2013.

Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
735 $
Price in auction currency 8000 NOK
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
845 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Auctiones - December 12, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Jean ELSEN - December 8, 2017
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Jean ELSEN - September 12, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

