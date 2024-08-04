Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1775 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1775 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3019 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,250. Bidding took place October 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
735 $
Price in auction currency 8000 NOK
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
845 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
