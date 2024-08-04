Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1786 M DV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (393) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1786 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32835 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1717 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
