Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1786 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1786 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1786 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1786 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32835 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1717 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Heritage - March 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Auctiones - March 17, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction CNG - January 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
