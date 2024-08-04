4 Escudos 1786 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1786 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32835 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (24) AU (56) XF (127) VF (183) F (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (6) MS61 (8) AU58 (16) AU55 (11) AU53 (2) AU50 (5) XF45 (5) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (7) Service PCGS (11) NGC (52) ANACS (1)

