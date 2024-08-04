Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1785 M DV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1785 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1105 $
Price in auction currency 1030 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
