4 Escudos 1785 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1785 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

