Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1785 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1785 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1785 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1785 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1105 $
Price in auction currency 1030 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Münzenonline - October 25, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Bertolami - September 20, 2017
Seller Bertolami
Date September 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 30, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1785 M DV at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1785 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search