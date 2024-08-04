4 Escudos 1783 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1783 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (15) VF (11) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) XF45 (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (5)

Cayón (5)

GINZA (1)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (4)

Künker (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Numisor (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (1)