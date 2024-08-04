Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1783 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1783 M JD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1783 M JD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1783 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1086 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
986 $
Price in auction currency 920 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction GINZA - February 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Cayón - March 25, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date March 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Cayón - March 25, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date March 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1783 M JD at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

