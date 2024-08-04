Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1783 M JD (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1783 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36231 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (5)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Künker (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1086 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
986 $
Price in auction currency 920 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search