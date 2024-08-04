Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1782 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1782 M JD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1782 M JD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1782 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21520 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (45)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (12)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Silicua Coins (4)
  • Soler y Llach (13)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1717 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Heritage - May 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 14, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Stack's - May 9, 2022
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Stack's - May 9, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Silicua Coins - March 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Heritage - March 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Silicua Coins - October 29, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Silicua Coins - September 24, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M JD at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1782 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search