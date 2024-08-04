Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1782 M JD (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1782 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21520 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1717 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 9, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
