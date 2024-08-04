Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1782 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1782 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Status International (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1610 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 900 AUD
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Numisbalt - April 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1782 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1782 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search