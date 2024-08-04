Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1781 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1781 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30867 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
803 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
