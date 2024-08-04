Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1777 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1777 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1862 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2786 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Cayón - November 26, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Search