Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1777 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1777 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1862 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2786 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
