4 Escudos 1777 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1777 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (9) VF (7) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)