Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1761 M JP (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1761 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2091 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Herrero (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
3281 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
4043 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
