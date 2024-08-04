Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1761 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1761 M JP - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1761 M JP - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1761 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2091 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1761 M JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
3281 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1761 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
4043 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1761 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1761 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1761 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1761 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1761 M JP at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1761 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

