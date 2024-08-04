4 Escudos 1761 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1761 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2091 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition XF (2) VF (5) F (1)