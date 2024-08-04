Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1788 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place January 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 365 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date December 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
