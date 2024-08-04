2 Escudos 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1788 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place January 8, 2023.

