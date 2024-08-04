Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1788 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1788 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1788 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place January 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 365 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 8, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Roma Numismatics - December 19, 2019
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date December 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Numisor - November 14, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date November 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Numisor - June 14, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date June 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction Jesús Vico - March 9, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 2 Escudos 1788 S C at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1788 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search