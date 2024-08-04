Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1777 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1777 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1777 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1777 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1187 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 S CF at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

