2 Escudos 1777 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1777 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1187 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
