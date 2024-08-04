Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1775 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1775 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 411 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search