Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1775 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1775 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1775 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1775 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Spain 2 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 411 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Heritage - June 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Spain 2 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Inasta - March 23, 2019
Seller Inasta
Date March 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1775 S CF at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

