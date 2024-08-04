Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1787 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1787 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1787 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1787 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1787 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search