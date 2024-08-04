Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1787 M DV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1787 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
