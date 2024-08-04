2 Escudos 1787 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1787 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

