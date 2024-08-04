2 Escudos 1786 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1786 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (8) VF (24) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (17)

Cayón (4)

Heritage (3)

HERVERA (3)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Tauler & Fau (1)