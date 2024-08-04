Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1786 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1786 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1786 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1786 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 396 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1786 M DV at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

