Spain Period: 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1786 M DV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1786 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 396 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
