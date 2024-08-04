Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1784 M JD (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1784 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3148 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place May 19, 2012.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
876 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
687 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
