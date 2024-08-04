2 Escudos 1784 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1784 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3148 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place May 19, 2012.

