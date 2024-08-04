Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1784 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1784 M JD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1784 M JD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1784 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3148 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place May 19, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
876 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
687 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1784 M JD at auction Cayón - April 1, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date April 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

