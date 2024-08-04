Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1781 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1781 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21519 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Spink (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (2)
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Nomisma - January 30, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Nomisma - April 30, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date April 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Nomisma - November 9, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date November 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1781 M PJ at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1781 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search