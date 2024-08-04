2 Escudos 1781 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1781 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21519 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

