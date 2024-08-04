Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1781 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1781 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21519 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
