Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1777 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1777 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 357 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
