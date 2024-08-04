Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1777 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1777 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (27)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Monedalia.es (4)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Pars Coins (1)
  • Sedwick (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (13)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 357 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - October 26, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Heritage - May 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1777 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search