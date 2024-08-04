2 Escudos 1777 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1777 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

