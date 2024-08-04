Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1775 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1775 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,125. Bidding took place April 28, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (30)
- Cayón (10)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (11)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (14)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
- UBS (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search