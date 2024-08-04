Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1787 S CM (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1787 with mark S CM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63504 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 492. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 3600 NOK
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 1800 NOK
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
