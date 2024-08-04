Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1787 S CM (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1787 S CM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1787 S CM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1787 with mark S CM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63504 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 492. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (27)
  • Cayón (14)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (14)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (20)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Status International (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • UBS (2)
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 3600 NOK
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 1800 NOK
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Heritage - October 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Silicua Coins - March 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Heritage - February 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction Heritage - August 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
To auction
Spain 1 Escudo 1787 S CM at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1787 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search