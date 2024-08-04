1 Escudo 1787 S CM (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1787 with mark S CM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63504 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 492. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (11) VF (96) F (5) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF20 (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

